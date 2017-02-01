× Police searching for two suspects in Henrico home invasion, assault

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a home invasion and assault that took place at a Henrico home Tuesday evening.

Investigators say they received a call for a robbery around 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 3800 block of Bolling Road, near Laburnum Avenue.

The male victim told police he answered a knock on his door and allowed two men to enter his home, thinking he knew one of them. The victim says he was then struck in the head.

The suspects then fled the home with a purse containing cash and credit cards.

The male victim sustained a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital. He’s since been released.

Investigators arrived to the scene with K-9s and air units, but were unable to locate the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s, approximately 5’4’’ tall, 150 pounds, with dark jeans and armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s, approximately 6’2’’ tall, a slim build, wearing a black and white striped hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.