Chesterfield man arrested after 130 mph chase

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man, wanted in Richmond, was arrested following a multi-county police pursuit that ended when the stolen car he was driving ran out of gas.

Virginia State Police first attempted to pull over Daniel Loster, 20, of North Chesterfield, for speeding at about 12:31 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 64 in Louisa County.

The Ford Mustang that Loster was driving was clocked at 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, police said.

“The trooper activated his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, but the Mustang refused to stop and sped away reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph,” Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said. “The pursuit continued west on I-64 and then continued south on Interstate 81. The Mustang eventually ran out of gas around the 202 mile marker in Rockbridge County and came to stop.”

Loster arrested without incident. He was charged with one felony count of eluding police with endangerment, one felony count of possession of burglary tools, one count of possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and for failing to dim the vehicle’s high beams. He was also served with two felony warrants out of the City of Richmond for grand larceny and stealing a motor vehicle.

Loster is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.