Chocolate Paleo Breakfast Muffins from Savvy and Well’s Gabrielle Tenney

RICHMOND, Va - World Traveler and Recipe Creator Gabrielle Tenney, Owner of Savvy & Well with Gabrielle, loves sharing her unique recipes inspired by her travels. Gabrielle will be one of five featured chefs at the upcoming Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo, and she stopped by to the Virginia This Morning kitchen share a tasty preview of the event. For more information you can visit online at http://www.savvyandwell.com.the Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, February 4th from 10 am to 4 pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Fore more info you can visit http://www.rvahealthexpo.com

Chocolate Paleo Breakfast Muffins

Makes about 24 small muffins

1 cup Almond Flour

1.5 tsp Cinnamon

½ cup Cacao Powder

1 tsp Baking Powder

1/8 tsp salt

½ cup Coconut Flakes, toasted (optional*save 1 tsp for garnish)

½ cup Walnuts

½ cup Dates, chopped

1.5 tsp Vanilla

1.5 cups Sweet Potato, baked, peeled and mashed

5 tbsp Honey

1 cup Carrot, grated

2 tbsp Chia soaked in 4 tbsp water

2 tbsp Coconut Oil

Frosting

• 1 cup (140g) cashews, soaked for at least 1 hour

• ⅓ cup (113g) honey

• ⅛ teaspoon sea salt

• 1 teaspoon (15ml) lemon juice

1. Preheat the Oven – Preheat to 350F.

2. Make the Batter- Combine first 6 ingredients in a bowl and combine with a fork or whisk. Add the dates and mix into the dry ingredients to break apart and evenly distribute. Add all remaining ingredients and mix well with a wooden spoon. It will be thick. At this point you can roll into balls, coat in cacao powder and freeze for a raw dessert.

3. In your oiled muffin pan, spoon in and fill to the top (they will not expand much). *optional top with cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds or toasted coconut flakes

4. Bake for about 22-26 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center. Top with cacao powder or cashew frosting if desired.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CBS 6 RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO}