Cancer LINC 11th "It's in the Bag"

RICHMOND: Support Cancer LINC and support cancer patients and their families. Proceeds from the 11th “It’s in the Bag” silent and live handbag auction will help ease the burden by providing education, assistance and referral to legal, financial and community resources. The event will be at the Westin Hotel, Thursday, February 2nd, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

The “It’s in the Bag” silent auction will highlight 125 designer and handcrafted handbags.The live auction will feature a specialty handmade bag from Thaddeus DuBois, three autographed designer bags from “Sex in the City” star, Sarah Jessica Parker, other one of a kind handbags and Virginia author, Adriana Trigiani has donated several bags which include some of her books and some items from the movie, “Big Stone Gap.” There is also a special “Man Table” with bag packages designed specifically for the men.

In addition to the bags for bid, there will be a Jolly Trolley with high-end liquor, a beer barrel filled with craft beer, and a balloon pop with 75 balloons filled with gift cards. Patrons can purchase raffle tickets for the Jolly Trolley and beer barrel which are $5 apiece. Balloon pop tickets are $20 with a $25 or more value in each one. Tickets to the event are $50 per person. More information visit www.cancerlinc.org or call Denise Kranich 804-562-0371, x 106.