Bedroom fire burns 4th Avenue home

RICHMOND, Va. -- No one was inside a home on 4th Avenue when Richmond firefighters responded to a Wednesday morning house fire there.

Crews were called to the 2400 block of 4th Avenue, near Magnolia Street, at about 7:26 a.m. when smoke was seen coming from the north Richmond home.

Firefighters entered the home and saw flames on second-floor back bedroom.

The fire was confined to that room.

No injuries were reported.

While the home was furnished, firefighters said the home appeared to be vacant for a few weeks.

The fire was marked under control at 7:36 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.