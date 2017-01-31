Want to workout with Celebrity Fitness Trainer Autumn Calabrese?

RICHMOND, Va. - You have the chance to meet and workout with Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Best-Selling Author Autumn Calabrese at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo. Host Jessica Noll had a chance to catch up with Autumn recently over satellite from Los Angeles to get the inside scoop on her appearance. The Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo kicks off on Saturday, February 4th from 10 am to 4 pm at the Richmond Convention Center. Autumn will be hosting her fitness demonstration at 1 pm, followed by a Q&A at 2 pm. You can purchase your tickets to workout with Autumn by visit http://www.RVAHealthexpo.com
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO}