Much-needed amenities planned for Virginia Capital Trail

RICHMOND, Va. — Help is coming for those who have found themselves on the Virginia Capital Trail, miles from home and with a flat bicycle tire.

The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation (VCTF) plans to add amenities to the 52-mile trail, including benches, fix-it stations, air pumps, signage and rain shelters.

VCTF Executive Director Beth Weisbrod said the organization received lots of feedback from trail users since it opened in 2015.

“Requests for benches and bike racks have been popular,” Weisbrod said. “The fix-it stations will likely be at popular trail access points.”

