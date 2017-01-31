Take the Heart Check Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo is the areas largest healthcare event, that brings together Central Virginia’s leading health and fitness experts. Dr. Christine Browning M. D. from Bon Secours Heart and Vascular Institute joined us in the studio to share a preview of the event and share details on the Heart Check Challenge. For more information, and to take the challenge, you can visit http://www.rvaheart.com. The Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo kicks on Saturday, February 4th from 10 am to 4 pm at the Richmond Convention Center. For more information you can visit http://www.RVAHealthexpo.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO AND BON SECOURS}