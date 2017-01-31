Love your heart, help your brain!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Patricia C. Lane MBA, SCRN, BSN, BS from Bon Secours Richmond joined us in the studio to talk about high blood pressure. You have the chance to meet Patricia and check your blood pressure at the 16th Annual Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo. For more information you can visit http://www.heart.org/HBP. The Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo kicks off on Saturday, February 4th from 10 am to 4 pm at the Richmond Convention Center. For more information you can visit http://www.RVAHealthexpo.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION AND LIFE IS WHY BON SECOURS RICHMOND}