Family needs help finding missing Henrico man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The family of a Henrico man is concerned because their loved one has not been seen for days.

Curtis D. Prioleau, 34, was last seen January 26, 2017, in the 4000 block of Nine Mile Road, according to Henrico Police.

“He was last seen driving a Black 2005 Jeep Cherokee and was supposedly traveling to Newport News, Virginia,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “To our knowledge, he never made it to his destination, and the family is concerned for his welfare.”

Prioleau was described as 6’2″ and approximately 215 pounds.

He was last seen driving a 2005 Black Jeep Cherokee with New Jersey License plates J24HKD.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.