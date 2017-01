RICHMOND, Va. – The sixth annual CJ’s Thumbs Up Ball is just around the corner. Roger Reynolds, Founder of the CJ’s Thumbs Up Organization shared a preview of this year’s event that takes place Saturday, February 11th from 4:30pm to 7:00pm at the Reveille United Methodist Church at 4200 Cary Street Rd. For more information you can visit http://www.cjstuf.org/