Richmond Flying Squirrels co-owner looks to sell Goochland estate

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The Goochland County home of a local investor, entrepreneur, and minority owner of Richmond’s AA baseball team is on deck.

The 9,400-square-foot house at 13284 Barkstone Court in Goochland’s Rivergate community hit the market over the weekend, with an asking price of $2.1 million. Sheri Rosner of Long & Foster’s Virginia Properties has the listing.

The sellers are Brian and Melissa Callaghan, according to county property records.

They purchased the six-bedroom, eight-plus-bathroom house in 2005 for $1.97 million. The 2.1-acre property was most recently assessed at $1.72 million.

Brian Callaghan is a founder and former co-CEO of Apex Systems, a Glen Allen-based IT staffing firm that was acquired in 2012 for $600 million. The Virginia Tech grad also owns a minority stake in the Richmond Flying Squirrels, having signed on as the ball club’s first local investor in 2010.

Rosner declined to discuss the Callaghans’ plans other than to say they’re remaining local.

