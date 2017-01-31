Criminal targets deputy during gym workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A sheriff's deputy became a crime victim Monday night at the gym.

While the Dinwiddie Sheriff's deputy was working out, someone opened his gym locker at Planet Fitness in Colonial Heights and stole his uniform and badges.

Those items were in a duffel bag stashed in the unlocked gym locker.

"There's a shirt with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Officer Patches, there's a Badge that was on the shirt along with his name plate. There's a wallet, which contained a flat wallet badge as well," Major William Knott, with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office, said.

Because the theft involved patches and badges, a notification went out law enforcement statewide.

"Any instance where law enforcement uniforms or insignia, badges are stolen, we're going to contact the Virginia State Police Fusion Center, send out pictures and identifying information of the items that were stolen," Colonial Heights Police Sgt. Rob Ruxer said.

The investigation revealed the deputy's locker was the only one that had items stolen Monday night, police said.

Investigators are waiting to get video surveillance from inside the gym to the help the investigation.

A spokesperson for Planet Fitness said the gym was "fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities in their investigation of this situation."

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office launched its own internal investigation into the matter.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.