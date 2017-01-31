× 11-year-old Chazmin Crew is missing; last seen headed to woods

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An 11-year-old girl is missing after she was last seen leaving her middle school in Williamsburg.

Chazmin Crew was last seen leaving Berkeley Middle School, and was headed into an adjacent wooded area around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, police said.

Williamsburg Police said that the missing juvenile is 4’ 10” and weighs 90 pounds. Chazmin is wearing tall black boots, gray fitted pants with writing on them, a brown coat with fur on the hood and a floppy leather backpack.

Chazmin may be trying to get to Hopewell via Route 5, where she has family.

At this time, Williamsburg Police and Fire, Virginia State Police K-9, Hampton K-9 and York County are assisting in the search. If seen or if you have any information regarding the location of Chazmin Crew, please contact Williamsburg Police at (757) 220-2331.