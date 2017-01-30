× Tim Kaine speaks at Dulles about Pres. Trump’s executive order

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will fly from Roanoke to Dulles International Airport where he will speak about his efforts to get answers from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John Kelly and Customs and Border Protection officials about the status of travelers being detained at Dulles International and other airports across the country.

The detentions have come as a result of President Trump’s executive order banning citizens of seven ‎Muslim-majority countries, including Syrian refugees – most of whom are women and children – from entering the United States.

Kaine has spoken out forcefully against the executive order, which has caused widespread confusion and distress in Virginia and across the United States, and joined U.S. Senator Mark Warner yesterday to demand answers from DHS Secretary Kelly.