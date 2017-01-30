Not all replacement windows are the same

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Although you may think that all replacement windows look the same, there’s a lot of information that you need in order to pick out the right window for your home. Page Ewell, local owner of Renewal by Andersen, stopped by the studio to demonstrate the difference between vinyl and fibrex windows. For more information you can call 1-800-589-6633 or visit http://www.richmondwindow.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN}