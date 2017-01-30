× School closings and delays for Monday, January 30

The following school systems are closed or delayed Monday, January 30, 2017 due to winter weather.

Albemarle County Public Schools will open one hour late today, Monday, January 30. Buses will travel their regular routes one hour later than usual. 12-month employees should report on time. Liberal leave policy is in effect.

Caroline County Public Schools will be operating on a 2 hour delay Monday, January 30, 2017 for students and staff. Twelve month employees are on Code 2.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will have a two hour delay on Monday 1/30/2017.

King George County Schools will be closed Monday January 30, 2017. Code 2 – 12 month employees report time 10:00 a.m.

Louisa County Public Schools will be CLOSED today, Monday, January 30. Employees will use Code 2.

Madison County Public Schools will be closed today, Monday, January 30, 2017. 12-Month employees are on Code 12.

Orange County Public Schools will be closed today, Monday, January 30. Essential personnel will report to work on time to perform emergency services. All other 12-month employees should report to work at 10:00 a.m.

Spotsylvania Schools are closed on Monday, January 30, 2017. 12-month employees are code 2 as safety permits.

Stafford County Public Schools are closed today, Monday, January 30, 2017 for inclement weather. Employees will report on Code 2.

This is a developing story.