Man shot during attempted home invasion in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating an attempted home invasion and shooting at a South Richmond home Monday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say an intruder kicked in the door of the home located in 5100 block of Orcutt Lane and opened fired, hitting a resident in the arm.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect at this time.

Police say about 30 minutes prior in an unrelated incident, where a man was stabbed in the Randolph neighborhood. The victim in that case also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing occurred in the 1200 block of Claiborne St.

The shooting and stabbing comes after a violent weekend in Richmond that brought the homicide total to nine for 2017.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.