Man found naked and chained to chair inside Chesterfield apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police who responded to an overdose call Monday afternoon, got a lot more than they bargained for when they walked inside a Chester apartment, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say around 3:00 p.m. Monday police responded to the 11400 block of Quiet Pine Circle where they found a man naked and chained to a chair.

They said the man was surrounded by several bowls of a clear liquid substance. Since investigators could not identify the clear liquid they called for the assistance of the Chesterfield County Hazmat team.

Ultimately, the crew deemed that the liquid was not a threat.

The man who was found at the scene was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation. There is no word on if any charges will be filed in the case.

Crime Insider sources said the man involved in the bizarre finding is a local Uber driver.