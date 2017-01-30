Charges dismissed against one of two suspects in Ginter Park homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — Murder charges against one of the two suspects charged in an August homicide in Richmond’s Ginter Park neighborhood have been dismissed.

Demontrell C. Hurdle, 30, was initially arrested in September and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges in connection to the August 21 shooting death of Desmond L. Holmes were nolle prossed Monday.

The other suspect in the case, Bernardo L. Jones Sr., 20, still faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a person down. When they arrived to the scene they found Holmes down and unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment building.

Holmes suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones’ next court date is next Monday, February 6, 2017.