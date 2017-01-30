BJ’s Wholesale Club’s “Tex-Mex” Style Party



RICHMOND, Va. – Super Bowl 51 is Sunday, February 5th. Our great friend of the show David Hicks from BJ’s Wholesale Club stopped by with a few “Tex-Mex” ideas to make sure your party spread scores *touchdown with your guests. Some of the items he featured included Mexican Adobo Beef Sliders and Spicy Carnitas Pizza with Avocado Lime Aioli. For more information you can visit www.BJs.com

Mexican Adobo Beef

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. Wesson Vegetable Oil

1 1/2 lb. NatureSource Boneless Beef Strip Steak, thinly sliced

1 Wellsley Farms Yellow Onion, cut in half, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. Lawry’s All-Purpose Mexican Seasoning

1/4 tsp. McCormick Ground Cinnamon

1 (15 oz.) can Hunt’s Tomato Sauce

1/4 cup Wellsley Farms Orange Juice

2 Tbsp. Heinz White Vinegar

Package of mini buns

Directions

· Heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add steak, onion, seasoning and cinnamon; sauté just until outside surface is no longer pink, about 5 min.

· Remove meat from pan; set aside. Add tomato sauce, orange juice and vinegar to pan. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring, until sauce thickens, about 5 min.

· Return meat to pan; reheat 1 min.

· Place meat on small buns.

Spicy Carnitas Pizza with Avocado Lime Aioli

Ingredients

· 1 (20 oz.) ball Original Pizza of Boston Fresh Pizza Dough

· 2 ripe Green Giant Avocados, cut into 1 inch pieces

· 2 Tbsp. Tropicana Lime juice (about ½ lime)

· ½ cup Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

· 4 Tbsp. Wesson Vegetable Oil, divided

· 1½ cups Nature’s Kitchen Mild Salsa, drained, divided

· 1 cup shredded Tropical Queso Fresco, divided

· 2 cups Del Real Carnitas, heated, or Curley’s Sauceless Pulled Pork, heated

Directions

· Divide dough in half. Flatten each half into a disc, fold over, and then form into ball. Set aside under a tea towel for 45 min.

· While the dough rests, mash about half an avocado in a small bowl. Whisk in the lime juice and mayonnaise; refrigerate.

· Preheat the oven on to 400 degrees. Place a ball of dough on a floured board. With a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 16 circle. Repeat with the second ball of dough.

· Brush each crust with 2 Tbsp. of oil and transfer to a rack on a baking sheet. Cook until bottom is browned, about 1 to 2 min.

· Flip and quickly spread half of salsa over each crust. Top each with ½ cup of queso fresco. Close oven and cook until bottom is browned and cheese melted, about 1 to 2 min.

· Transfer pizzas to a cutting board. Divide meat between pizzas, spreading evenly. Top with reserved avocado. Drizzle with mayo mixture (aioli), cut into 6 slices and serve immediately.

Entertaining Tips/Tricks

• Arrange your seats in advance. Avoid the haphazard run for dining room chairs seconds before the game begins by bringing your extra seats into the TV room before your guests arrive. This way you can arrange the chairs to ensure that everyone will not only have a great view of the game, but will also have avenues of escape for bathroom breaks, drink refills or a second round of snacks.

• Know your colors. For a simple accent, put ribbon around a vase and find some fresh flowers in your team’s color — perfect for the coffee table!

• Put together a buffet table. Rather than plopping everything on the coffee table for easy access, display the food and drinks along the kitchen counter or dining room table. (Or, relocate whatever table is most convenient to your living room to bring the snacks closer.) No one will be reaching over one another for food, which means fewer spills and a faster serving time so no one misses any part of the big game.

• Draft Assistants. You need a strong team to go all the way. Assign some buddies to grab coats, another to refill the chip bowl and tag a few more to keep the drink cooler full. That way, you’re free to play host and no one is away from the action for long.

• Ditch the chip bags. We’ve all known people who treat the bag of tortilla chips as their personal property. A communal bowl is a little less easy to hog and the addition of a big serving spoon makes it more civil than grabbing handfuls of snacks.

• Take care of your television. Your television will be the focal point of your party, so you want to make sure it is in good working condition. Put new batteries in the remote control, and make sure there are no problems with your cable connection. If you have a small or old television that you have been considering replacing, Super Bowl Sunday is an ideal time to do so. Most football fans know, the bigger the screen the better.

• Think about the Teams. Incorporating foods from each team’s city, or including the teams’ colors in your recipes is a festive way to jazz up your Super Bowl menu.

• Make things accessible. Keep big coolers filled with ice and beverages within reach, and scatter food around the house on folding tables and TV trays for easy access. Enjoy your own shindig by making sure guests can fend for themselves.

