61-year-old man killed by younger man in domestic incident, police say

HENRICO, Va. – Police identified on Monday the 61-year-old man who was shot fatally in a domestic incident, by a younger man with the same surname.

Police said that George Quarles Jones Jr. was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 7 p.m. Friday, and he died at the home in the 4600 block of Francistown Road.

Henrico Police charged Jamare Maurice Jones, age 23, of Henrico with one count of second-degree murder in this domestic related incident. Police have not elaborated on the relationship between the two.

Neighbors said that Jamare Jones lived at the house with his mother, brother, and father.

Jones is currently being held in the Henrico County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.