T.J. Cline with an historic performance in Spiders’ win over Duquesne

Never before in the history of Richmond Spiders basketball has a player recorded a triple double. That is until T.J. Cline turned the trick in the Spiders 101-90 win over Duquesne to take over sole possession of first place in the A-10 Standings.

Cline scored 34 points along with 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes. He only committed one turnover and was 10-14 from the free-throw line.

"Your not trying to think about a triple double, your thinking let's go get a win. To get the triple double and to get it within the offense is awesome. But to get the win is even more special," Cline said after the win.

Spiders' Head Coach Chris Mooney said of Cline historic performance, "T.J.’s performance was incredible. To have a triple-double at any level is impressive, and to only have one turnover and no fouls is just incredible.”