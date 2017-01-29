× Police investigating Brookland Park homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the city’s Brookland Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Griffin Avenue around 1 a.m. Crime Insider sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that the shooting was fatal and that the victim was an adult female.

The shooting marks the city’s seventh homicide of 2017.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 6 for updates on this story.