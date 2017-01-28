Trump signs executive actions on lobbying, ISIS, NSC

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed three executive actions Saturday that imposed a five-year lobbying ban for administration officials, reorganized the National Security Council’s structure and called for a plan to be delivered to him within 30 days on how defeat ISIS, administration officials said.

According to the officials, the action regarding the NSC will outline new procedures and organizational structure of the organization to better adapt to the threats. The NSC is led by retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who spent much of Saturday in the Oval Office as Trump had scheduled phone calls with world leaders.

Administration officials also said the lobbying ban would include a lifetime prohibition on lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.