Richmond ends record-long January stretch above freezing

RICHMOND, Va. -- The temperature dropped to 32° at 2:20 a.m., marking the first freezing temperature in almost three weeks. The last time there was a freezing temperature was at noon on January 10th. The low temperature that day was 12°, and we had set a record low of zero the day before. This was just after the January 7th snowstorm. Since then, low temperatures have stayed above normal and above 32°.

This is the longest stretch on record for the month of January, and the second longest stretch for any Richmond winter.

(courtesy National Weather Service in Wakefield)

Lows this morning dropped into the 20s for many locations. The official low was 25° at 4:25 a.m. at Richmond International Airport.

Our pattern has shifted and will be a more seasonable one in the coming weeks. Highs for the week ahead will stay in the 40s to lower 50s. The normal high for this point of the month is 48°.

Other than Wednesday, morning lows will stay below freezing over the next week. The normal low is 29°.

It looks like this colder trend will last until at least mid-February. Temperatures will stay fairly close to normal and will occasionally dip below normal. There will be some mild days here and there, but nothing compared to recent weeks.

