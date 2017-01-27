$600 gift card winners announced NEXT WEEK at 6:30 a.m.

Virginia teacher accused of exposing himself to 2 teens in locker room

Posted 9:28 pm, January 27, 2017, by
Thomas Leni-Han

ARLINGTON, Va. – An Arlington County teacher is facing multiple charges after police say he watched two students shower, then exposed himself to them in the locker room.

Police say Thomas Leni-Han exposed himself to the teens inside the locker room of the Sports and Health Club on Greensboro Drive in Fairfax County.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old told police that the 38-year-old watched them in the shower and followed them around the locker room while exposing himself Thursday night.

Leni-Han is a teacher at Yorktown High School in Arlington County, according to investigators. He has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Some parents say there were shocked when they heard the news.

“To have an adult take advantage of child — that’s the lowest form of humanity that there is, in my opinion,“ said one father.

Leni-Han has been released from jail on a $5,000 bond.