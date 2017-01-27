× Video shows Richmond student assaulted at middle school

RICHMOND, Va.- The family of a 7th grader who was attacked by a group of students at a Richmond middle school wants answers after the beating was captured on camera, then posted online.

The video shows the chaos that unfolded inside Boushall Middle School Wednesday. Several students were filmed attacking a girl before the fight was stopped.

The victim’s grandmother, Lisa Eggleston, said she first heard about what happened after she received a call from the principal; she rushed to Boushall Middle to see what was wrong.

“I looked over and saw my granddaughter,” Eggleston said. “Her face was scratched and swollen and I was like what happened here?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The school told Eggleston her granddaughter had been in some sort of a fight and that those involved were being disciplined.

Then Eggleston discovered video of the incident was being shared online.

“One of the security officers found it from one of the children in the school,” Eggleston added. “I saw it and I couldn`t watch it all.”

Eggleston said she is now looking to move her granddaughter to another school.

“Kids can`t learn coming to school being bullied,” Eggleston added. “I don`t think no one would want their kids to be in this school.”

RPS released a statement on the Boushall Middle School incident:

Richmond Public Schools takes all reports of student altercations seriously. This matter has been investigated by school administration with support from our student and family services department. Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken in accordance with the Student Code of Responsible Ethics (SCORE) Handbook as it pertains to the school's authority. We encourage parents to have honest conversations with students about the expectations outlined in the SCORE Handbook as well as the damaging impacts that violent behavior and inappropriate usage of social media can have on their school, their community, and their own lives. The safety of our students is directly linked to academic achievement and it remains a top priority as we work collaboratively with our families to find immediate solutions to these ongoing issues. The superintendent continues to express concern for the growing challenges with student misconduct on social media. The school district cannot resolve it alone and is relying on help from families and the larger community in addressing the critical importance of changing these behaviors with our youth.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent a response about the incident at Boushall Middle School: