Video shows men trying to break into store with hammer and mule kick

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are searching for two men who attempted to break into a Richmond convenience store using a hammer and a mule kick.

The incident happened around 3:22 a.m. on Monday, January 23, at the Quick N Easy convenience store in the 4100 block of Broad Street.

Surveillance video shows two suspects appear from behind a propane tank, and try to break into the business.

It shows one suspect mule kicking the glass in an attempt to make entry into the business. After the failed attempt, a second suspect pulled out a hammer and struck the door several times.

When the second suspect’s attempt was also unsuccessful, they fled eastbound toward West Broad Street.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’0” tall and wearing glasses, a blue raincoat with a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark knit hat, dark gray pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’8 tall with a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark knit hat, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes and a black backpack containing a hammer.

Police say the first suspect appeared older than the second suspect.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.