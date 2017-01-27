$600 gift card winners announced at 6:30 a.m.

Uptown Alley’s Herb Crusted Salmon

RICHMOND, Va. - Executive Chef Josh Hale from Uptown Alley’s Red Embers Bar & Grill walked us through creating his delicious Herb Crusted Salmon with Fennel Crispy Brussel Sprouts. For more information you can visit www.uptownalleyrichmond.com