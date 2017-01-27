Robbery suspect threatens employees before fleeing business

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who robbed a Richmond business on East Belt Boulevard Thursday evening.

The robbery happened shortly after 6:39 p.m. on January 26 at the Title Max at 20 East Belt Blvd.

Investigators say the man entered the business, placed his hand in front of his waistband and implied he was armed with a weapon.

He confronted store employees and demanded cash from their drawers. After the employees complied police say he threatened the employees.

“Don’t call the cops if you know what’s best for you,” said the suspect, before he fled the scene northbound on Belt Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion and dark, braided hair. He has a slim build, approximately 5’6 to 5’8 in height, and scruffy facial hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a blue denim shirt, red pants, a gold wedding band and shoes with an American flag pattern.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this individual to call Second Precinct Detective Joseph Dillon at (804) 646-8152. Citizens with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.