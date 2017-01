Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Since opening in 1895, The Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond has welcome countless guests to stay. Jessica Noll recently caught up with Mark Patteron, Director of Sales and Marketing, to get the inside scoop on the hotels recent three year renovation. The Jefferson hotel was also the recipient of AAA Mid Atlantic’s Five Diamond Status for 2017. To learn more you can call 804-788-8000 or visit http://www.jeffersonhotel.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID-ATLANTIC}