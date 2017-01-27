Henrico sixth-grader accepted into VCU Greater Richmond High School Jazz Band

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico sixth-grader just became the youngest student ever selected into the VCU Greater Richmond High School Jazz Band, made up of the most talented high school jazz students from the region.

Matthew Woodhouse is only 11-years old and a student at Richmond Montessori School.

The young student has been taking drum lessons since he was 6 years old.

“We love that he has found his passion and enjoys playing so much,” says his mother, Rachel Woodhouse. “I’m amazed at what he can do. He wants people to watch him but not to think anything differently of him. He’s very humble.”

Since he began playing the drums, he has taken lessons from instructor CJ Wolfe of Music and Arts and regularly played at First Presbyterian Church.

Considered talented above his years, he will now join the best high school musicians in the region for VCU Jazz Day, a jazz improvisation and combo workshop for high school students.

The VCU Jazz Studies Program invites selected high school jazz students to spend a day with jazz faculty and students and participate in activities.

Matthew is only the second middle schooler ever invited to participate in the event in 22 years.

That event will be held Saturday, January 28 at 3 p.m.

He will also perform with the VCU Greater Richmond High School Jazz Band on Feb. 19 at VCU, April 22 at the Trinity Jazz Festival, and May 6 at VCU.

Matthew was also recently accepted into the Middle School District Band, representing the District 1 of Virginia. That district includes schools from the cities of Richmond and West Point, and counties of Henrico, Hanover, Charles City, King and Queen, King William, and New Kent.