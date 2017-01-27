Richmonders travel to D.C. to take part in March for Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond area marchers received a blessing and prayer Friday morning before heading off to Washington D.C. for the March for Life.

“I’ve always wanted to go to the Nation’s Capital and I think this is a really worthy cause that warrants a trip,” said Rosemarie Ferraro.

This is the first time Ferraro is attending the march, the largest pro-life event in the world.

She was one of several dozen who met at the Catholic Diocese Pastoral Center before heading up to D.C.

“Our message is really that just once conception begins, life beings,” said Ferraro, “not even from a religious standpoint, just from a scientific standpoint.”

Marches told CBS 6 they’re also looking forward to hearing Vice President Mike Pence speak. This will be the first time in history that a current vice president has spoken at the event

And while some argue that abortion should be a woman’s choice, those taking part in the March for Life said they will continue to make their voices heard.

“Abortion is murder, and I know that some people don’t agree, but I know that it what I believe,” said another marcher.