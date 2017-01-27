RICHMOND, Va. -The Legal Information Network for Cancer (LINC) provides education, legal, financial and community resources for people with cancer and their families. The local non-profit is hosting it’s 11th Annual “It’s in the Bag” fundraiser. Denise Kranich along with Debbie Ooi stopped by our LIVE show with a few beautiful designer handbags and shared a preview of the fun event. The fun and festive event is Thursday, February 2nd at 6pm at the Westin Richmond. For more information you can visit www.cancerlinc.org