RICHMOND, Va. – Calling all warriors! Jacki Quinlan, Ricky Martin and Jason Benn from the Fitness Warrior program joined us this morning and took Nikki-Dee Ray through a “warrior workout.” Jason Benn teaches his FREE “Jason’s Fit Boot Camp” every Thursday from 7:00 pm to 7:45 pm at the Hopewell Community Center. For a complete class schedule list you can visit http://www.sportsbackers.org/program/keep-it-moving/fitness-warriors/