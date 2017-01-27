FREE health screenings, products and services at expo

Physician taking a male patients blood pressure during a routine medical check up as a nurse explains the readout on the monitor attached by sensors to his chest in a healthcare concept
Get free health screenings and tests as well as products and services at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
