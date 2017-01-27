× Family needs help finding missing Henrico man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va — Henrico Police need help finding Edward Gerard Austin. Austin, 30, was last seen December 30. He was reported missing several days later.

“Mr. Austin may need medication and his family feels that he may still be in the area,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “Detectives have exhausted all attempts to locate Mr. Austin who was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and black sneakers.”

Anyone with information about Mr. Austin was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.