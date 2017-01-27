Disturbing video shows student stabbing classmate in head with pen during brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANALAPAN, N.J. — A teen involved in a bloody brawl at a New Jersey high school has been arrested and charged after stabbing another student in the face with a ball point pen Thursday, according to police.

Video captured at Manalapan High School by another student and sent to WPIX-TV shows the teen stabbing the victim repeatedly with the pen before slicing his face. The disturbing footage shows the victim start to bleed profusely.

The student was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, police said.

Names of those involved will not be released since the students are minors.

The school released a statement on the incident and said disciplinary actions have been taken against the students involved.