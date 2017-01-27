Custom furniture from Milligan’s Custom Cabinetry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You can save time and money by connecting with top professionals at the annual Virginia Home Show. Paul and Rachel Milligan, owners of Milligan’s Custom Cabinetry, joined us recently to share a preview of the event. For more information on Milligan’s Custom Cabinetry you can call 434-568-4224 or visit http://www.milliganscustomcabinetry.com. Or, you can meet the Milligan’s at the annual Virginia Home Show taking place on Saturday, January 28th through Sunday, January 29th at the Meadow Event Park in Dowsell. For more information you can visit http://www.vahomeshow.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VA HOME SHOW}