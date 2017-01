Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fire damage the McDonald's on Willis Road in Chesterfield late Thursday night.

The fire started in an oil vat, according to firefighters.

When fire crews arrived at the fast food restaurant, they could see smoke and flames.

Those fire crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to the building's roof.

The McDonald's has temporarily closed as a result of the fire.

No one was hurt in the fire.