George Wythe student Tyriqa Harrison reported missing

RICHMOND, Va. — Tyriqa “TT” Harrison’s mother said her daughter has not been home since Monday night.

“She told me she was going to take out the trash,” Patricia Harrison-Evans said. “That was the last time I saw her.”

Harrison-Evans said her daughter has run away before, but has never been gone this long.

“She’s missed three days of school,” Harrison-Evans said about the George Wythe High School junior.

Harrison, 16, was last seen wearing blue hoodie, black and white stripe shirt, blue jeans, and rain boots.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-0633.