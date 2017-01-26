Richmond, Petersburg ranked among the worst places to raise a family in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond and Petersburg rank among the worst cities in Virginia to raise a family, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub.

The site created a list of the 82 largest cities in Virginia and ranked them based on 21 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from “median family income” to “school-system quality” to “housing affordability.”

Richmond is ranked as the fourth worst city to raise a family.

The River city was among the worst cities in the state when it comes to median family income (adjusted for cost of living), high school graduation rate and percentage of families living below poverty level.

Richmond is also ranked last with the highest divorce rate among the 82 largest cities in the state.

Petersburg is ranked as the worst city in Virginia to raise a family.

The historic city was last when it comes to median family income, highest violent-crime per capita and percentage of families living below poverty level.

For the full report, click here.

So, where are the best places to raise a family in Virginia?

The top five cities included; Falls Church, Leesburg, Vienna, South Riding, and Great Falls.

Other notable rankings include; Virginia Beach at number 19 and Williamsburg at number 27.