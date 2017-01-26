Mom fearful after 90 calls for police at Richmond apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond police are all too familiar with the Woodland Crossing Apartment complex in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard; since October 1, police have responded to over 90 calls for service.

Some of the calls were for domestic disputes, random gunfire, and an armed person.

Then in the early evening, on January 10, a man was fatally shot – pronounced dead at the scene.

A mother who wanted CBS 6 to protect her identity said she’s concerned for her safety at the apartment complex.

“I’m scared, I have to basically look around before I leave,” she said.

She said she contacted property managers for nearly a month after several lights around her building went out.

After no response, she reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

“You saw for yourself how dark it is,” she said, “It’s very unsafe for anyone with kids, anyone trying to come into their homes.”

The mother of two said she is especially concerned after the recent homicide.

“They can easily hop in and out and get away,” she said.

CBS 6 reached out to the complex early this week and visited the leasing office but it was closed.

On Thursday a reporter was told by an employee to contact the corporate office.

Later in the evening, a statement was issued:

Woodland Crossing Apartments is committed to ensuring that all of our apartment homes are maintained at the highest level in the industry. Management is aware of the outage at building [redacted]. We are placing temporary lighting at this location immediately. A third party electrical company will replace the photo cell unit in the buildings breezeway tomorrow, Friday, January 27, 2017.

*Editor's note: The apartment number has been redacted.