Hanover bus driver celebrates 44 years behind the wheel

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- When Mary Beasley started driving a school bus in Hanover County, Richard Nixon was president. It was two years before Kings Dominion opened in 1975. She said she's enjoyed the roller-coaster ride of being a bus driver ever since.

Most of the 44 years behind the wheel have been good years with the kids too.

"Might be on one hand I could count problems," Beasley said. "When you've got good parents that'll work with you and everything? That means a whole lot to the driver."

Grandmother Pat Jordan has trusted two generations of her family to Ms. Beasley.

“My son started school here and she was driving then. And now here we are and she's got my grandkids. Once they get on that bus I know they're okay," Jordan said.

Kids she drove years ago, now adults, stop her all the time to say hello.

"I always like to learn all my children's names," Beasley said. "I don't want to call and say 'Hey you', you know? I always want to know 'em by name.”

We asked when she’ll ever slow down.

"Well, I think I'll know when I’m ready."

