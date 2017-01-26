× High Point Barbershop to open in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — With an ice cream shop already locked in, a redeveloped mixed-use building along North Boulevard can now add a barbershop to its tenant list.

High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor is opening a second location this spring at 1705 Altamont Ave., along the eastern border of Scott’s Addition.

The 1,600-square-foot space is on the back side of the former ARC building, which is being converted into apartments and commercial space by UrbanCore Development and Duke Dodson of Dodson Property Management. Local ice cream maker Gelati Celesti is set to open next month as the building’s first retail tenant.

David Foster, co-owner and barber at High Point, said the new location will help with spillover from its Fan location at 112 N. Meadow St., which opened in 2014. Foster said it’s routinely booked up to a month in advance, and the new location will help shorten the wait.

“We’re hoping to have a walk-in barber at the new spot,” Foster said.

He said the Scott’s Addition outpost also will allow them to serve more Richmond neighborhoods.

“There are a lot of people we can’t get in chairs right now,” Foster said. “Here, we’ll be close for people who live in Scott’s Addition, Northside, Museum District, places like that.”

