Gusty winds bring back colder air

RICHMOND, Va. — A cold front moved through Virginia Thursday afternoon with a few showers and storms in spots, but the entire Commonwealth experienced stronger wind gusts.

Gusts as of 1:30 p.m. were over 30 mph in many locations:

Gust speeds will decrease heading into Thursday evening, but will still stay noticeable. Wind speeds will subside overnight, but will pick back up slightly on Friday. Sustained winds will be 10 to 20 mph with some higher gusts.

Colder air will seep back into Virginia over the next 48 hours. Low temperatures Friday morning will be in the 30s with a few cities near or below freezing.

Lows Saturday morning will be in the 20s, making it the first temperature at or below freezing at Richmond International Airport in 18 days. This is the longest stretch above freezing since a period that ended in early November.

Extended computer models show that we will continue to get affected by lobes of colder air swinging down from Canada. There does not appear to be any prolonged stretches of warm weather through mid-February.

