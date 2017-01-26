× Gov. McAuliffe plans to veto Tebow, abortion bills

RICHMOND, Va. – Since he took office in 2014, Virginia lawmakers have been unable to overturn Governor Terry McAuliffe’s vetoes on bills.

His record stands at 71 to zero.

On today’s “Ask the Governor” program on WRVA 1140, the governor said by the end of his term, he’ll probably break former Governor Jim Gilmore’s record of 91 and zero.

His focus on vetoes this session is mostly aimed at social issues. McAuliffe has previously said that the Republican-led General Assembly has passed a lot of what he considers to be bad bills.

For instance, he plans to veto a bill pending in the General Assembly that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

He also promised he’d veto House Bill 1578, commonly known as the “Tebow bill.”

It would allow home-schooled students to participate in high school sports and other extracurricular activities.

The governor said he’ll veto it a third time, believing that homeschoolers don’t have the same requirements of attendance records and academic thresholds as kids going to public schools in the state.

We also asked the governor to weigh in on Republican Delegate Rick Morris of Suffolk, who turned himself in to police Tuesday after a grand jury indicted him on two felony charges of child cruelty and two misdemeanor charges of assault and battery against a family member.

Some voters, fellow delegates and political experts said Morris shouldn’t be involved in domestic violence bills.

“I think the Republican caucus has to make a decision. He’s a member of the Republican caucus and what they want to do and not do,” McAuliffe said. “I think if there are bills coming up that do impact his situation then I think he would recuse himself from those. But what happens to him should be up to the Republicans on what they want to do with their own member.”

Gov. McAuliffe says he’d like the General Assembly to concentrate on bills that focus on job creation and strengthening the economy.

The governor also commented that he’s very happy the House and Senate are pushing for a pay raise for Virginia State Troopers, but is disappointed a state employee raise would not apply to K through 12 teachers or state higher education workers.