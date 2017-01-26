Glowgolf offers family-friendly entertainment in Richmond

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Families looking for something new to do can check out Glowgolf. The indoor, glow-in-the-dark, miniature golf course opened this week at West Broad Village in Short Pump.

For $10 ($8 for children 12 years old and under) you can play three rounds of glow-in-the-dark mini-golf under black lights.

In addition to golf, there is also a Laser Maze Challenge and an area for birthday parties and group events.

When school is in session, Glowgolf is open Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

When school is out, hours will be Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Regional Manager John Warkentin said the owner of the Kansas-based company has been waiting to open a spot on West Broad Street for some time.

“It’s great to be open at West Broad Village,” he said. “We’ve created a nice little course here. The shoppers are going to have a lot of fun playing it.”