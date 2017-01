RICHMOND, Va. – Flu season is in full swing, and according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Virginia is one of about 20 states now experiencing widespread flu activity. However, there’s still time to protect yourself and get a flu shot. Senior Clincal Practice Consultant for United Healthcare Amanda Landis passed along facts about the flu this year. For more information you can visit www.cdc.gov/flu and www.myuhc.com